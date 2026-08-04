SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price target on the memory chip maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SK hynix currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $245.50.

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SK hynix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKHY opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $52.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.

Key Stories Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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