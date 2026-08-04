Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
SK hynix logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage of SK hynix with a “buy” rating and a $320 price target, implying 124.22% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: SK hynix has an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $245.50, with recent targets ranging from $200 to $320.
  • SK hynix reported quarterly EPS of $8.76, significantly above the $5.12 consensus estimate, though revenue of $52.83 billion fell short of analysts’ $59.05 billion forecast.
  • Interested in SK hynix? Here are five stocks we like better.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price target on the memory chip maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SK hynix currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $245.50.

View Our Latest Report on SK hynix

SK hynix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKHY opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $52.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.

Key Stories Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

About SK hynix

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SK hynix Right Now?

Before you consider SK hynix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK hynix wasn't on the list.

While SK hynix currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines