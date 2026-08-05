SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $149.84 and last traded at $151.03. 18,686,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 47,214,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKHY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on SK hynix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SK hynix has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $245.50.

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SK hynix Stock Down 2.2%

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 billion.

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Further Reading

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