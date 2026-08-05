SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $149.84 and last traded at $151.03. 18,686,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 47,214,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.38.
Key Headlines Impacting SK hynix
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadly bullish analyst coverage: Wedbush upgraded SK hynix to “strong buy,” while RBC initiated coverage with a “moderate buy” rating. Earlier coverage included Buy or equivalent ratings from Stifel, Needham, Rosenblatt, Cantor Fitzgerald and Wolfe Research, with price targets ranging from $200 to $320. How Should Investors Play SKHY Stock Amid Volatility Since U.S. Debut?
- Positive Sentiment: AI memory demand remains a major catalyst: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said memory demand is growing faster than global production, potentially keeping prices elevated for years. Analysts also cited SK hynix’s strength in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a critical component for AI data centers. How SpaceX’s earnings call turned bullish for memory stocks
- Positive Sentiment: New storage technology expands the opportunity: SK hynix and SanDisk unveiled an open high-bandwidth flash standard designed to address AI storage bottlenecks, with reported capacity of up to 512GB and speeds of up to 3.0TB/s. Google and Tenstorrent reportedly support the initiative. SK Hynix stock rises as Wall Street sees AI memory upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape is tightening: SK hynix remains a leader in premium HBM, but Micron is narrowing the gap, while Samsung has regained the DRAM leadership position. This could limit future share gains even as overall AI-memory demand expands. Is SK Hynix winning the AI memory supercycle?
- Negative Sentiment: Post-debut volatility and valuation risk: SKHY has pulled back from its blockbuster U.S. debut, leaving investors weighing elevated expectations against the cyclical nature of memory prices and the company’s expansion requirements. How Should Investors Play SKHY Stock Amid Volatility Since U.S. Debut?
- Negative Sentiment: Labor negotiations remain an overhang: SK hynix and a South Korean union are holding talks over bonus payments, creating a potential cost and operational risk if negotiations deteriorate. SK Hynix and South Korean union hold talks over bonus pay
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKHY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on SK hynix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SK hynix has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $245.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SK hynix
SK hynix Stock Down 2.2%
SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 billion.
SK hynix Company Profile
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SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
Further Reading
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