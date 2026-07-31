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SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 3.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
SK hynix logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SK hynix shares fell 3.5% to $143.73 in Friday trading, despite trading volume of 45.5 million shares.
  • The company delivered a major EPS beat of $8.76 versus the $5.12 consensus, but revenue of $52.83 billion missed expectations of $59.05 billion, raising execution and valuation concerns.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with UBS and other firms issuing upgrades and a consensus “Buy” rating, but sector-wide selling and elevated volatility continue to pressure memory stocks amid concerns about crowded AI trades.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $143.51 and last traded at $143.73. 45,509,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 51,129,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.00.

More SK hynix News

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: UBS upgrade supports the stock. UBS raised SK hynix to “strong-buy,” signaling confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and its position in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI systems. UBS upgrades SK hynix to strong-buy
  • Positive Sentiment: AI demand is becoming more predictable. Analysts argue that HBM and other AI-memory products are increasingly supported by contracted, infrastructure-style demand, potentially reducing the traditional boom-and-bust risk of the memory industry. Long-term supply agreements and tight global chip availability could support pricing and margins through 2028. SK Hynix AI memory contracted infrastructure analysis
  • Positive Sentiment: Big Tech results revived the AI trade. Strong Microsoft and Amazon results, along with Samsung’s surge in chip profit and warnings of shortages extending into 2028, helped drive a broad rebound in memory and semiconductor shares. SK hynix and Samsung shares surge as AI rally returns
  • Neutral Sentiment: Volatility remains elevated. SK hynix’s Korean-listed shares surged nearly 30% during the rebound, but commentators caution that such a rapid move may lead to further volatility as investors reassess lofty semiconductor price targets. SK Hynix stock rise may increase volatility
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue missed expectations. Although SK hynix reported earnings per share well above consensus, revenue came in below analyst estimates. The shortfall has raised concerns about execution, valuation and whether the memory cycle can sustain current expectations. AI memory stocks react to SK hynix profit and revenue results
  • Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide selling is weighing on SKHY. Memory stocks, including SanDisk and Micron, have suffered steep declines as investors unwind crowded AI trades and question whether analysts’ high targets can survive the correction. This creates near-term pressure even though SK hynix’s long-term AI fundamentals remain strong. Memory stocks selloff and analyst target concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SKHY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Singular Research raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SK hynix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK hynix presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKHY

SK hynix Trading Down 3.5%

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.05 billion.

About SK hynix

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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