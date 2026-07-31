SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 3.5% - Here's What Happened

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $143.51 and last traded at $143.73. 45,509,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 51,129,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.00.

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Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SKHY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Singular Research raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SK hynix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK hynix presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKHY

SK hynix Trading Down 3.5%

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.05 billion.

About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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