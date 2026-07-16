Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Update

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,287,122 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 686,231 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Smart Sand from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 282,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 207,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 126,848 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 9.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 236,998 shares of the company's stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Smart Sand by 59.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company's stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc NASDAQ: SND is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company's primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand's operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

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