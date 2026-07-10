Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,828.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 2,830 to GBX 2,810 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,750 target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

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Smiths Group Price Performance

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 2,492 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,520.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,508.29. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,088 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Howes acquired 70 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,532 per share, for a total transaction of £1,772.40. Also, insider Simon Pryce bought 206 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,532 per share, for a total transaction of £5,215.92. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection business provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband.

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