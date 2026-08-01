Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.23.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SW

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Smurfit Westrock has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,283 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Smurfit Westrock

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets increased: Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst coverage

Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth remains a focus: Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Smurfit Westrock is Hunting for Acquisitions

Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports shareholder returns: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing completed: Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Smurfit Westrock Form 10-Q

Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Smurfit Westrock Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures reduced the outlook: Higher freight, energy and other input costs pressured adjusted EBITDA, leading management to project full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Investors are weighing this near-term margin pressure against the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Smurfit Westrock Signals 2026 EBITDA Outlook

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Smurfit Westrock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smurfit Westrock wasn't on the list.

While Smurfit Westrock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here