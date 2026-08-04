Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $6.40 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Snap from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.54.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Snap

Snap Stock Up 7.7%

Snap stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The firm's revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Zachary M. Briers sold 129,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $725,160.80. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 2,644,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,809,412.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $93,682.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 512,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,871,741.60. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,868,059 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,631.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Snap by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,727,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,024 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,300,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $5,620,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Snap

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.60 billion , up 18.9% year over year and above the $1.54 billion analyst consensus. Its GAAP loss of $0.10 per share was narrower than the expected $0.12 loss, while margins expanded and the company generated positive free cash flow. Snap Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Snap reported second-quarter revenue of , up 18.9% year over year and above the $1.54 billion analyst consensus. Its GAAP loss of $0.10 per share was narrower than the expected $0.12 loss, while margins expanded and the company generated positive free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.7 billion , broadly in line with expectations but viewed positively alongside the improving advertising trends and stronger-than-expected quarterly performance. Snap's stock jumps on earnings beat and strong sales forecast

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately , broadly in line with expectations but viewed positively alongside the improving advertising trends and stronger-than-expected quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: Higher advertising spending tied to the FIFA World Cup, stronger demand from large North American advertisers and the use of Snap’s AI-powered advertising tools helped drive the quarter and supported the positive outlook. Snap stock jumps as World Cup ads, AI tools drive earnings beat and strong outlook

Higher advertising spending tied to the FIFA World Cup, stronger demand from large North American advertisers and the use of Snap’s AI-powered advertising tools helped drive the quarter and supported the positive outlook. Positive Sentiment: Investors also responded favorably to Snap’s comments about rapidly growing direct revenue, improved advertising performance and efforts to build a more durable financial foundation.

Investors also responded favorably to Snap’s comments about rapidly growing direct revenue, improved advertising performance and efforts to build a more durable financial foundation. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity before the report indicated elevated speculative interest, but it does not directly change Snap’s underlying business results.

Unusually high call-option activity before the report indicated elevated speculative interest, but it does not directly change Snap’s underlying business results. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Evan Spiegel provided no specific update on pre-order demand for the upcoming Specs smart glasses, leaving a major product catalyst uncertain ahead of the September launch event. Snap CEO sidesteps Specs pre-order questions

CEO Evan Spiegel provided no specific update on pre-order demand for the upcoming Specs smart glasses, leaving a major product catalyst uncertain ahead of the September launch event. Negative Sentiment: One earnings-data provider reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share versus a $0.07 estimate, highlighting that profitability remains inconsistent despite the revenue beat and continued GAAP losses.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

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