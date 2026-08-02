SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3824.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Citigroup cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Should You Buy, Hold or Fold SoFi Technologies Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Positive Sentiment: Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” SoFi Technologies Q2: The Everything App Inflection Just Showed Up In The Numbers

Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” Positive Sentiment: SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling.

SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling. Neutral Sentiment: In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Nu vs. SoFi: Which Digital Banking Stock Is the Better Investment Now?

In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity.

The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating.

Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including an executive’s sale of SoFi shares, added further short-term selling pressure and reinforced investor caution. SoFi Technologies Trading Down Following Insider Selling

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock worth $2,370,822. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here