SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.5556.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,132.70. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock worth $679,055,000 after buying an additional 1,637,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,395,000 after buying an additional 1,951,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after buying an additional 3,350,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,515,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

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SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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