SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 192527484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

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Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance. SoFi reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share versus the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 42.5% year over year to $1.21 billion, ahead of the $1.11 billion forecast. SoFi Technologies earnings report

SoFi reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share versus the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 42.5% year over year to $1.21 billion, ahead of the $1.11 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: Record operating growth and higher revenue outlook. Membership increased 35% to 15.8 million, and quarterly loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. SoFi raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst estimate. Existing members generated 51% of new products, supporting the company’s cross-selling strategy. Reuters SoFi revenue forecast

Membership increased 35% to 15.8 million, and quarterly loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. SoFi raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst estimate. Existing members generated 51% of new products, supporting the company’s cross-selling strategy. Positive Sentiment: Long-term investment remains a potential growth driver. Management highlighted artificial intelligence investments intended to improve engineering productivity, customer service and financial-product engagement. An analyst also upgraded SoFi to Strong Buy following the valuation correction and robust results. SoFi Technologies investment analysis

Management highlighted artificial intelligence investments intended to improve engineering productivity, customer service and financial-product engagement. An analyst also upgraded SoFi to Strong Buy following the valuation correction and robust results. Neutral Sentiment: Profit guidance was maintained. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance remains $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. Investors may have wanted a larger earnings increase to accompany the stronger revenue outlook.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance remains $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. Investors may have wanted a larger earnings increase to accompany the stronger revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned about profitability and execution. SoFi is continuing to spend heavily on growth and AI, potentially limiting near-term margins. The earnings beat therefore failed to offset worries about the cost of expansion, valuation and the company’s ability to convert rapid revenue growth into stronger profits. Why SoFi stock is falling

SoFi is continuing to spend heavily on growth and AI, potentially limiting near-term margins. The earnings beat therefore failed to offset worries about the cost of expansion, valuation and the company’s ability to convert rapid revenue growth into stronger profits. Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate uncertainty adds pressure. SoFi’s lending business remains sensitive to borrowing costs, funding conditions and credit performance. Investors are weighing stable credit quality against uncertainty over the U.S. rate path and future loan growth.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 367,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,321,244.32. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock worth $2,370,822. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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