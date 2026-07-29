SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 439,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 14% compared to the average daily volume of 386,767 call options.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 170,959,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,452,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $188,299.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,244.32. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,299,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. SoFi reported second-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.12 also topped expectations of $0.11, compared with $0.08 a year earlier. SoFi quarterly earnings report

SoFi reported second-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.12 also topped expectations of $0.11, compared with $0.08 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Growth metrics remained strong. Membership increased 35% to 15.8 million, while total loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. Existing members generated 51% of new products, supporting SoFi’s strategy of cross-selling banking, lending and investment services. SoFi record revenue and membership growth

Membership increased 35% to 15.8 million, while total loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. Existing members generated 51% of new products, supporting SoFi’s strategy of cross-selling banking, lending and investment services. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook was raised. SoFi now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. Management also highlighted artificial intelligence investments intended to improve engineering productivity and customer service over the long term. Reuters SoFi forecast update

SoFi now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. Management also highlighted artificial intelligence investments intended to improve engineering productivity and customer service over the long term. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity signals heightened speculation. Traders purchased 439,067 call options, about 14% above average call volume. The activity may indicate bullish interest, but it also underscores elevated volatility around the earnings report.

Traders purchased 439,067 call options, about 14% above average call volume. The activity may indicate bullish interest, but it also underscores elevated volatility around the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Profit guidance was left unchanged. Despite the revenue increase, SoFi maintained full-year 2026 EPS guidance at $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. Investors may view the lack of an earnings upgrade as evidence that incremental growth could require continued spending or face margin pressure.

Despite the revenue increase, SoFi maintained full-year 2026 EPS guidance at $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. Investors may view the lack of an earnings upgrade as evidence that incremental growth could require continued spending or face margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about execution and rates. Uncertainty over U.S. interest rates, lending economics, credit performance and the cost of supporting rapid expansion is weighing on sentiment. SoFi’s elevated valuation makes the stock particularly sensitive when strong revenue growth does not translate into higher profit expectations. MarketWatch analysis of SoFi stock reaction

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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