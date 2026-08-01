Sony (NYSE:SONY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $42.84 earnings per share. Sony's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Sony Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Sony stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $23.33. 9,669,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,218. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sony from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sony news, CEO Hiroki Totoki sold 225,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $4,729,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,641,715. This represents a 56.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravi Ahuja sold 36,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $776,292.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,239,208.88. The trade was a 38.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 771,838 shares of company stock worth $16,866,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sony by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,778,922 shares of the company's stock worth $173,539,000 after purchasing an additional 657,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sony by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,096,937 shares of the company's stock worth $79,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sony by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 729,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,981,000 after purchasing an additional 372,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,083,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sony

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Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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