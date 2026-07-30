Sony (SONY) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sony to announce earnings of $0.2831 per share and revenue of $17.1656 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.86 earnings per share. Sony's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sony to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sony Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sony has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Toshimoto Mitomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,014. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of Sony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,938.62. The trade was a 64.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 771,838 shares of company stock worth $16,866,580. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 116,478 shares of the company's stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sony by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 317,393 shares of the company's stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the company's stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Sony by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,393 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

More Sony News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SONY. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sony

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Further Reading

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