SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.9286.

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SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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SoundHound AI Price Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.62. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.56 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 91.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Majid Emami sold 28,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $215,168.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,453.18. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 18,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $140,262.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 502,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,747,083.40. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,444. 8.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,000 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. now owns 42,255 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,662 shares of the company's stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company's stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company's core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

Further Reading

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