Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $159.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $150.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.38.

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Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SPHR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.93. 329,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.61. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $174.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.44. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $313.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 450 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vision Retirement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 483 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sphere Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Sphere Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sphere reported a quarterly loss of $1.07 per share , narrower than the expected $1.51 loss. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $313.64 million , beating estimates of $307.44 million. The revenue and EPS beats prompted reports that the stock rose following the release. Sphere Entertainment Co. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Sphere reported a quarterly loss of , narrower than the expected $1.51 loss. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year to , beating estimates of $307.44 million. The revenue and EPS beats prompted reports that the stock rose following the release. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and financial commentators viewed the results favorably, with some estimates suggesting SPHR could be approximately 16% undervalued based on cash-flow expectations and the earnings update. Sphere Entertainment Could Be 16% Undervalued Following Its Earnings Report

Analysts and financial commentators viewed the results favorably, with some estimates suggesting SPHR could be approximately based on cash-flow expectations and the earnings update. Positive Sentiment: The company continues advancing its international expansion strategy. Sphere Entertainment selected Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for a planned Sphere Abu Dhabi venue, with construction expected to finish by the end of 2029, potentially creating a long-term growth opportunity. Sphere Entertainment Co. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company continues advancing its international expansion strategy. Sphere Entertainment selected Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for a planned Sphere Abu Dhabi venue, with construction expected to finish by the end of 2029, potentially creating a long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: SPHR’s valuation is viewed differently depending on the measure: cash-flow analysis appears reasonable, while earnings-based valuation looks stretched. The stock’s elevated P/E ratio leaves it sensitive to any slowdown in growth or delays in improving profitability. Sphere Entertainment Stock Looks Reasonable on Cash Flow but Stretched on Earnings

SPHR’s valuation is viewed differently depending on the measure: cash-flow analysis appears reasonable, while earnings-based valuation looks stretched. The stock’s elevated P/E ratio leaves it sensitive to any slowdown in growth or delays in improving profitability. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating estimates, Sphere Entertainment remains unprofitable on an EPS basis and posted a negative return on equity. Investors may therefore focus on the company’s ability to convert revenue growth into sustained earnings and cash flow.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co NYSE: SPHR is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

Further Reading

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