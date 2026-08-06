Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of Spire Global and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spire Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.50 target price on shares of Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Spire Global from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday.

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Spire Global Stock Down 4.5%

SPIR opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Spire Global had a net margin of 77.12% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Spire Global news, CFO Alison K. Engel sold 12,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $242,354.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 265,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,072,189.04. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 4,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $88,866.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,017,622.12. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,297 shares of company stock valued at $997,503. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,101 shares of the company's stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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