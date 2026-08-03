Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.7770, with a volume of 1790839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $431.19 million for the quarter.

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Sportradar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 19% year over year to €377.8 million, driven by 21% growth in Betting Technology & Solutions and a 27% increase in Betting & Gaming Content, helped by the IMG ARENA acquisition and customer adoption. U.S. revenue increased 16%, while Rest of World revenue grew 20%. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 19% year over year to €377.8 million, driven by 21% growth in Betting Technology & Solutions and a 27% increase in Betting & Gaming Content, helped by the IMG ARENA acquisition and customer adoption. U.S. revenue increased 16%, while Rest of World revenue grew 20%. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to €76.3 million, with the margin expanding to 20.2%. Operating cash flow grew 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million, indicating continued cash-generation strength. Sportradar Group AG Q2 2026 Earnings

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to €76.3 million, with the margin expanding to 20.2%. Operating cash flow grew 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million, indicating continued cash-generation strength. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar raised or reaffirmed an ambitious 2026 framework of 19%–21% constant-currency revenue growth and 24%–27% adjusted EBITDA growth. New multiyear agreements with Kalshi and Polymarket expand its exposure to prediction markets, while the Wimbledon rights renewal supports its premium sports-content portfolio. Sportradar Delivers Double-Digit Q2 2026 Growth

Sportradar raised or reaffirmed an ambitious 2026 framework of 19%–21% constant-currency revenue growth and 24%–27% adjusted EBITDA growth. New multiyear agreements with Kalshi and Polymarket expand its exposure to prediction markets, while the Wimbledon rights renewal supports its premium sports-content portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: The company repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and expanded its revolving credit facility to €250 million through 2031. However, cash declined to €251 million at quarter-end, partly because of share repurchases and sports-rights investments; Sportradar reported no debt outstanding.

The company repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and expanded its revolving credit facility to €250 million through 2031. However, cash declined to €251 million at quarter-end, partly because of share repurchases and sports-rights investments; Sportradar reported no debt outstanding. Negative Sentiment: Sportradar reported a loss of $0.01 per share, versus analyst expectations for approximately $0.06–$0.07 of earnings and $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue of about $431 million also fell short of the roughly $436 million consensus estimate. Sportradar Shares Tumble After Q2 Revenue Miss

Sportradar reported a loss of $0.01 per share, versus analyst expectations for approximately $0.06–$0.07 of earnings and $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue of about $431 million also fell short of the roughly $436 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Net income swung to a €4 million loss from a €49 million profit as a €9 million unrealized foreign-currency loss, severance expenses and lower taxes offset strong operating performance. Reports also characterized the full-year outlook as below investor expectations, reinforcing concerns about moderating U.S. growth and currency headwinds. Sportradar Reports Q2 Loss

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut Sportradar Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company's stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 388,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,112 shares of the company's stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 17.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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