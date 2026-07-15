Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 6.3% - Here's Why

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $9.0170. Approximately 142,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,551,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.88.

View Our Latest Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. Sprout Social has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,412.76. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,822,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,894,000 after buying an additional 274,527 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company's stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $3,381,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,510,979 shares of the company's stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 893,502 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social NASDAQ: SPT is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social's platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company's product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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