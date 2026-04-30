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St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
St. Joe logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • St. Joe Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, payable June 25 to shareholders of record on June 9, representing about a 1.0% yield and continuing a run of annual dividend increases (avg. 0.5% annual growth over the past three years).
  • Shares fell $3.86 to $65.17 intraday; the company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E of 32.65 and a one‑year range of $41.92–$73.54, and it reported Q results of $0.24 EPS on $99.04 million in revenue with a 22.5% net margin and 15.23% ROE.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

St. Joe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 66,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.39. St. Joe has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.52%.The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter.

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company NYSE: JOE is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe's core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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