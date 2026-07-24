StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Get StandardAero alerts: Sign Up

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SARO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on SARO

StandardAero Price Performance

SARO opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. StandardAero has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in StandardAero by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,700 shares of the company's stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 54.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider StandardAero, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StandardAero wasn't on the list.

While StandardAero currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here