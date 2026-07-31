Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Shares Up 7.2% Following Earnings Beat

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $315.50 and last traded at $308.0470. 18,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 181,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.25.

The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $228.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.47 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

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Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Standex International's payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Standex International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Stock Up 7.2%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $304.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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