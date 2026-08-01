Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.22.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,991,000 after buying an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,898,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $735,239,000 after buying an additional 101,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 215,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $353,618,000 after acquiring an additional 92,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $299,646,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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