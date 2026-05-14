Stefan Demmerle Sells 5,000 Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,243,490. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stefan Demmerle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $1,185,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $132,575.00.

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BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.26. 4,099,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,085. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Key BorgWarner News

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on BorgWarner to $75 from $73 and reiterated an overweight rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on BorgWarner to from $73 and reiterated an rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $1.24 versus $1.16 expected and revenue of $3.53 billion versus $3.50 billion expected, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum.

The company recently reported , with EPS of $1.24 versus $1.16 expected and revenue of $3.53 billion versus $3.50 billion expected, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive overall, with BorgWarner holding a Moderate Buy consensus and several firms lifting targets in recent weeks, including Barclays and Wolfe Research.

Analyst commentary remains constructive overall, with BorgWarner holding a consensus and several firms lifting targets in recent weeks, including Barclays and Wolfe Research. Neutral Sentiment: BorgWarner also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share , which supports shareholder returns but is not likely the main near-term stock driver.

BorgWarner also announced a quarterly dividend of , which supports shareholder returns but is not likely the main near-term stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity has been a headwind, with VP Isabelle Mckenzie and VP Stefan Demmerle both selling shares, which can sometimes pressure sentiment even if the sales are not necessarily negative for the business.

Recent insider activity has been a headwind, with VP and VP both selling shares, which can sometimes pressure sentiment even if the sales are not necessarily negative for the business. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen assigned only a Hold rating, showing that not all analysts see meaningful near-term upside despite the strong rebound in the shares. The Globe and Mail

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,876,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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