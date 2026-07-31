Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $188.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.29.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $18.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.79. The stock had a trading volume of 804,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,510. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $186.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,141,821.50. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 36,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $5,770,298.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,266.28. This trade represents a 62.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 395,422 shares of company stock worth $62,448,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 205,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,895 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Neurocrine Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine reported second-quarter revenue of $959 million , up approximately 39% year over year and above the roughly $891 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share , surpassing estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.26 and rising sharply from the prior year. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Neurocrine reported second-quarter revenue of , up approximately 39% year over year and above the roughly $891 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings were , surpassing estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.26 and rising sharply from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 net product-sales guidance for INGREZZA, its lead tardive-dyskinesia treatment, to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion . INGREZZA sales increased 15% year over year to $716 million, while CRENESSITY contributed $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR generated $54 million after the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition closed in May. Neurocrine Biosciences Q2 Revenue Rises 39%

The company raised 2026 net product-sales guidance for INGREZZA, its lead tardive-dyskinesia treatment, to . INGREZZA sales increased 15% year over year to $716 million, while CRENESSITY contributed $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR generated $54 million after the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition closed in May. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with several firms recently raising price targets between $195 and $221 and the shares carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Neurocrine Biosciences Analyst and Trading Information

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with several firms recently raising price targets between $195 and $221 and the shares carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Neurocrine ended the quarter with approximately $482 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. However, the quarter includes only a partial contribution from VYKAT XR following the Soleno acquisition, making integration and future product uptake important factors for investors.

Neurocrine ended the quarter with approximately in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. However, the quarter includes only a partial contribution from VYKAT XR following the Soleno acquisition, making integration and future product uptake important factors for investors. Negative Sentiment: Director Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares worth approximately $227,500, reducing her ownership by 44%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which lessens its significance, but broader disclosures show numerous insider sales and no reported open-market insider purchases in the past six months. Neurocrine Director Stock Sale

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

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