Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the software giant's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential downside of 1.47% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $620.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Forty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $557.98.

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Microsoft Stock Up 16.9%

MSFT traded up $66.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $456.72. 77,433,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,379,141. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software giant reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.50. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $90.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frankly Finances LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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