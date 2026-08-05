Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 45,454 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 684% compared to the average volume of 5,799 call options.

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Wynn Resorts Stock Up 4.6%

WYNN stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.08. 2,651,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,206. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Wynn Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,961 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 7,568 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company's stock.

More Wynn Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Wynn reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share versus the $0.99 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, above expectations of $1.83 billion. Net income more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Wynn Resorts Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wynn reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share versus the $0.99 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, above expectations of $1.83 billion. Net income more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Macau and luxury-market performance supported growth: Wynn Palace revenue climbed 21.1% to $653.4 million, while Wynn Macau revenue also increased. Strength among wealthy customers, solid Las Vegas demand and healthy group and convention bookings helped reinforce the company’s outlook. Wynn Resorts Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat

Wynn Palace revenue climbed 21.1% to $653.4 million, while Wynn Macau revenue also increased. Strength among wealthy customers, solid Las Vegas demand and healthy group and convention bookings helped reinforce the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Future UAE catalyst gains visibility: Wynn confirmed that its Wynn Al Marjan Island resort is targeted to open in September 2027, giving investors a defined long-term growth milestone. The company also repurchased approximately $75 million of stock and declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend. Wynn Sets September 2027 Opening for UAE Casino Resort

Wynn confirmed that its Wynn Al Marjan Island resort is targeted to open in September 2027, giving investors a defined long-term growth milestone. The company also repurchased approximately $75 million of stock and declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity—45,454 calls purchased versus average volume of 5,799—signals bullish speculative interest, but does not guarantee sustained buying.

Unusually heavy call-option activity—45,454 calls purchased versus average volume of 5,799—signals bullish speculative interest, but does not guarantee sustained buying. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $141 to $131, despite retaining an overweight rating. JPMorgan also flagged potentially higher UAE capital spending, while concerns about China’s anti-graft campaign remain a risk for Macau operations. Wynn UAE Capital Spending Outlook

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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