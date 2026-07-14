Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of OSI Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,410% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 64.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Amundi lifted its position in OSI Systems by 76,360.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $214.65. 44,353 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,551. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.27 and a fifty-two week high of $311.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.00.

View Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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