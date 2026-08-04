Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

STOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $54,891.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,979.08. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $43,637.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,675.70. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ STOK opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 529.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stoke Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stoke Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Stoke Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here