Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.8333.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 529.20%.The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $43,637.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,675.70. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $54,891.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,979.08. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company's stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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