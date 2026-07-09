Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.3333.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stratasys from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,071.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company's stock.

Stratasys Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $722.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company's product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

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