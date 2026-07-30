Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.3125.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Strategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $414.36.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($16.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Strategy will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large cash reserve improves financial flexibility: Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through common-stock sales, bringing its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management says the cash can cover roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and debt interest, while the company also repurchased $25 million of preferred shares. Strategy prioritizes cash over Bitcoin accumulation

Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through common-stock sales, bringing its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management says the cash can cover roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and debt interest, while the company also repurchased $25 million of preferred shares. Positive Sentiment: Long-term Bitcoin outlook remains bullish: Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said Bitcoin could grow 100-fold and become a foundation of global capital, reinforcing the long-term rationale for Strategy’s 843,775-Bitcoin treasury. Michael Saylor discusses Bitcoin’s long-term potential

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said Bitcoin could grow 100-fold and become a foundation of global capital, reinforcing the long-term rationale for Strategy’s 843,775-Bitcoin treasury. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst: Strategy is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 30. Options markets imply a potentially large move, with investors watching Bitcoin-related gains or losses, financing costs, dilution, cash management and plans for future Bitcoin purchases. Strategy earnings volatility outlook

Strategy is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 30. Options markets imply a potentially large move, with investors watching Bitcoin-related gains or losses, financing costs, dilution, cash management and plans for future Bitcoin purchases. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin accumulation has paused: Strategy has not bought Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, despite raising capital. The shift toward cash retention and preferred-stock buybacks reduces the immediate accumulation catalyst that has historically supported the MSTR investment thesis. Strategy pauses Bitcoin purchases

Strategy has not bought Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, despite raising capital. The shift toward cash retention and preferred-stock buybacks reduces the immediate accumulation catalyst that has historically supported the MSTR investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Losses, dilution and possible Bitcoin sales weigh on sentiment: Analysts cited an $8.32 billion digital-asset loss, financing costs and ongoing dilution risks ahead of earnings. Management has also indicated that future Bitcoin sales could help fund preferred-stock repurchases, raising concern that Strategy’s capital structure is becoming dependent on its Bitcoin holdings. Strategy outlook before second-quarter earnings

Analysts cited an $8.32 billion digital-asset loss, financing costs and ongoing dilution risks ahead of earnings. Management has also indicated that future Bitcoin sales could help fund preferred-stock repurchases, raising concern that Strategy’s capital structure is becoming dependent on its Bitcoin holdings. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds an overhang: Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,950 shares in transactions disclosed during the week, reducing his ownership by approximately 6.42%. Although modest relative to the company’s size, the sale may reinforce near-term investor caution. Strategy director stock sale

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,669.09. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 183,672 shares valued at $23,535,268. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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