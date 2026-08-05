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Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Sun Life Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Sun Life Financial reached a new 52-week high, with shares trading as high as C$20.75 according to the article, while the latest quoted price was C$114.72. The stock has a C$63.49 billion market capitalization and trades at a 21.33 price-to-earnings ratio.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.36. Recent targets range from C$101 to C$125, although Evercore downgraded the stock to “hold.”
  • Sun Life increased its quarterly dividend to $0.96, or $3.84 annually, producing a 3.4% yield; its payout ratio is 67.04%. The company reported C$1.89 in quarterly earnings per share and C$8.73 billion in revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF - Get Free Report) NYSE: SLF's share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.75 and last traded at C$114.72, with a volume of 936568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$101.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.79.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF - Get Free Report) NYSE: SLF last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Sun Life Financial's payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Life Financial news, insider Helena Janina Pagano sold 17,283 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.32, for a total value of C$1,751,113.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 228 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$23,100.96. The trade was a 98.70% decrease in their position. Also, insider Linda Dougherty sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.40, for a total value of C$354,900.00. Insiders sold 380,998 shares of company stock valued at $38,271,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada's Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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