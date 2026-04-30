SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -960.0%.

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SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,497,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $416.15 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

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