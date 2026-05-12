SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.55. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $7.4860, with a volume of 1,486,857 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut SunCoke Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 2.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $635.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. SunCoke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Marinko acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 71,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,300.32. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty acquired 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 298,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,286.91. This represents a 4.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 253,274 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

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