Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company's current price.

SUN has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunoco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunoco from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $83.00 target price on Sunoco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sunoco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $78.00.

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Sunoco Trading Down 0.2%

SUN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. 44,339 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business's revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company's stock.

More Sunoco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunoco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sunoco reported second-quarter net income of $283 million, up from $86 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 164.5% to $14.26 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $982 million from $454 million. Sunoco Q2 2026 financial and operating results

Sunoco reported second-quarter net income of $283 million, up from $86 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 164.5% to $14.26 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $982 million from $454 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $400 million to $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, citing contributions from acquisitions and potential refining-sector upside. Sunoco raises 2026 EBITDA guidance

Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $400 million to $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, citing contributions from acquisitions and potential refining-sector upside. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted distributable cash flow reached $608 million, compared with $300 million in the prior-year quarter. Sunoco also declared a $1.0023-per-unit quarterly distribution, more than 10% above the year-earlier payout. Sunoco Q2 earnings and guidance update

Adjusted distributable cash flow reached $608 million, compared with $300 million in the prior-year quarter. Sunoco also declared a $1.0023-per-unit quarterly distribution, more than 10% above the year-earlier payout. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted strong growth momentum, but investors are weighing acquisition-driven expansion against approximately $13.3 billion of long-term debt and refinancing sensitivity. Sunoco earnings call highlights

The earnings call highlighted strong growth momentum, but investors are weighing acquisition-driven expansion against approximately $13.3 billion of long-term debt and refinancing sensitivity. Negative Sentiment: Reported earnings of $0.94 per unit fell well short of the $2.50 analyst consensus, even though revenue exceeded estimates. The earnings miss is the clearest near-term reason for the weaker unit price. Sunoco Q2 earnings report

Reported earnings of $0.94 per unit fell well short of the $2.50 analyst consensus, even though revenue exceeded estimates. The earnings miss is the clearest near-term reason for the weaker unit price. Negative Sentiment: One analyst argued that Sunoco’s strong results are already reflected in its valuation and downgraded the units because of the partnership’s long-term IDR burden. Higher interest rates could also weigh on high-yield income investments. Sunoco valuation and IDR downgrade analysis

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP NYSE: SUN is an independent master limited partnership that specializes in the distribution and marketing of transportation fuels and related products. The company operates through two primary segments: wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing. In wholesale distribution, Sunoco supplies branded fuels to distributors, commercial customers and resellers across the United States. Its retail marketing arm operates a network of company‐owned and franchised Sunoco branded service stations and convenience stores, providing gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends and lubricants to consumers.

Sunoco's product portfolio extends beyond traditional fuels to include biofuels, specialty chemicals and on‐road diesel treated to meet ultra‐low sulfur requirements.

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