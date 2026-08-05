Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price objective points to a potential upside of 51.75% from the company's previous close.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.57.

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Super Group (SGHC) Stock Down 5.3%

SGHC traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Super Group has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.90 million. Analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neal Menashe sold 48,440 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $676,706.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 730,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,208,340.01. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,066.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,926. Insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 235.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 117,869 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 30.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,660 shares of the company's stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 168,622 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Group (SGHC) this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Group reported second-quarter revenue of $684 million , exceeding the $659.9 million analyst forecast. EPS was $0.22, up from $0.11 a year earlier, and topped the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.21. Super Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Super Group reported second-quarter revenue of , exceeding the $659.9 million analyst forecast. EPS was $0.22, up from $0.11 a year earlier, and topped the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.21. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with the latest commentary highlighting optimistic analyst recommendations. Previous reports cited a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a $18.43 average price target, suggesting potential upside if operating momentum continues. Analyst Sentiment on Super Group

Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with the latest commentary highlighting optimistic analyst recommendations. Previous reports cited a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a $18.43 average price target, suggesting potential upside if operating momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, but the supplied announcement did not include a numerical EPS outlook. Investors will likely focus on management’s detailed outlook and operating commentary in the earnings call transcript. Super Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company updated its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, but the supplied announcement did not include a numerical EPS outlook. Investors will likely focus on management’s detailed outlook and operating commentary in the earnings call transcript. Negative Sentiment: Although revenue beat expectations, the $0.22 EPS result was slightly below the broader analyst consensus of $0.23. That modest earnings miss may be driving profit-taking and explains the weaker stock reaction despite strong year-over-year EPS growth. Super Group Earnings Results

Although revenue beat expectations, the $0.22 EPS result was slightly below the broader analyst consensus of $0.23. That modest earnings miss may be driving profit-taking and explains the weaker stock reaction despite strong year-over-year EPS growth. Negative Sentiment: CEO Neal Menashe, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross and CFO Wyk Alinda Van each sold shares at approximately $13.97. The filings state the transactions were made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards, reducing the likelihood that they represent a fundamental change in management’s outlook, but the cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Super Group Insider Selling

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

Further Reading

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