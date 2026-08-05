Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.90 million.

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Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

NYSE SGHC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,712. Super Group has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Group (SGHC) news, CEO Neal Menashe sold 48,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $676,706.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 730,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,208,340.01. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 22,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $316,336.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,097.02. The trade was a 45.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 229,836 shares of company stock worth $3,164,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,363 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,271 shares of the company's stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGHC. Zacks Research cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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