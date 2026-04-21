Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.6429.

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A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,749 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $136,569,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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