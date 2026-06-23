Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 6% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.32. Approximately 59,439,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 43,205,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.0%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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