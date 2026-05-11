Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5.2% - Here's What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 39,095,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 37,167,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,569,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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