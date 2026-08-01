Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Superior Plus from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Superior Plus Price Performance

SPB stock opened at C$7.98 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dale Alan Winger bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,000 shares in the company, valued at C$313,650. This represents a 32.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,360. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

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