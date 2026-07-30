Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.8333.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 714,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,479 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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