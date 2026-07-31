Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Susquehanna's price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Get Western Union alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Western Union

Western Union Stock Down 4.8%

Western Union stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Western Union has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Western Union had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 10.88%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Western Union's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,604,026 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $70,793,000 after buying an additional 6,087,613 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,170,343 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 3,717,589 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 3,370.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,740,849 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $34,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Union by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,900,542 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $39,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,407,960 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company's stock.

Western Union News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Union this week:

Positive Sentiment: Western Union is targeting approximately $50 million in annualized cost reductions by year-end , including savings from artificial intelligence and greater digital automation. Management expects these initiatives to improve efficiency and support its turnaround efforts. Western Union targets $50M run-rate cost reduction by year-end

Western Union is targeting approximately , including savings from artificial intelligence and greater digital automation. Management expects these initiatives to improve efficiency and support its turnaround efforts. Positive Sentiment: Consumer Services revenue increased 4% to $147.1 million, while Branded Digital revenue grew 7% and digital transactions rose 25%. These results support Western Union’s strategy of shifting toward digital and higher-growth services. Western Union Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Consumer Services revenue increased 4% to $147.1 million, while Branded Digital revenue grew 7% and digital transactions rose 25%. These results support Western Union’s strategy of shifting toward digital and higher-growth services. Neutral Sentiment: The company remains engaged with regulators regarding its planned acquisition of Intermex, but the delayed transaction means anticipated synergies will arrive later than expected. Western Union Pursues AI Savings as Falling Migration Hits Revenue

The company remains engaged with regulators regarding its planned acquisition of Intermex, but the delayed transaction means anticipated synergies will arrive later than expected. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was reported at $0.31, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.37 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS fell to $0.24, while net income declined 37% to $76.7 million. Western Union Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was reported at $0.31, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.37 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS fell to $0.24, while net income declined 37% to $76.7 million. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell 1% to $1.013 billion, narrowly missing the $1.02 billion estimate. Consumer Money Transfer revenue decreased 2% to $866.1 million as weaker-than-expected Americas retail performance and falling migration weighed on demand. The operating margin also contracted to 13% from 19%.

Revenue fell 1% to $1.013 billion, narrowly missing the $1.02 billion estimate. Consumer Money Transfer revenue decreased 2% to $866.1 million as weaker-than-expected Americas retail performance and falling migration weighed on demand. The operating margin also contracted to 13% from 19%. Negative Sentiment: Western Union guided for 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.25–$1.35, well below the roughly $1.75 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $4.2–$4.3 billion was broadly in line with expectations, but the earnings outlook raises concerns about margins and the pace of the recovery.

About Western Union

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Union, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Union wasn't on the list.

While Western Union currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here