Sweetgreen (SG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $194.9030 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 2.49%.The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sweetgreen's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sweetgreen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sweetgreen Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:SG opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.42 million, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SG shares. Weiss Ratings raised Sweetgreen from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.72.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,477 shares of the company's stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sweetgreen by 121.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 680,255 shares of the company's stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company's menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

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