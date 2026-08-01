Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.4545.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th.

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Synaptics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.97. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $46,185.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,571,838.92. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $41,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,276,009.20. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,649 shares of company stock worth $1,603,484. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Synaptics by 2,384.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,182 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 901,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Synaptics by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 814,684 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 671,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 186.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 288,523 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 156,671 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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