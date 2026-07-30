Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $476.4545.

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TLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $463.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $499.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $457.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $411.00 to $408.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $422.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $316.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $301.45 and a 52-week high of $451.28. The company's 50 day moving average price is $379.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Talen Energy

In related news, Director Gizman I. Abbas sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $990,280. This represents a 49.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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