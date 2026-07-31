Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the retailer's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price target points to a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.48.

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Target Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $144.55. 3,301,333 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,207. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Target has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $147.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Target's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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