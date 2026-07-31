TD Cowen Cuts Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target to $28.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Upbound Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ UPBD traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,778,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,257. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 2,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,106.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 96,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,321.29. This represents a 2.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 913.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company's stock.

More Upbound Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Upbound Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upbound raised its 2026 free-cash-flow outlook to approximately $250 million, highlighting stronger cash generation and disciplined portfolio management. Management also cited continued Brigit growth and digital expansion as potential long-term growth drivers. Upbound narrows 2026 revenue outlook and raises free cash flow

Upbound raised its 2026 free-cash-flow outlook to approximately $250 million, highlighting stronger cash generation and disciplined portfolio management. Management also cited continued Brigit growth and digital expansion as potential long-term growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.07 matched analyst expectations. The company’s return on equity remained strong at 35.56%, while the stock has been described by one analysis as potentially undervalued by about 29%, which could support investor interest if operating trends stabilize. Upbound Group could be undervalued after second-quarter earnings

Second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.07 matched analyst expectations. The company’s return on equity remained strong at 35.56%, while the stock has been described by one analysis as potentially undervalued by about 29%, which could support investor interest if operating trends stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized portfolio discipline, cash generation and execution amid pressure on consumers. However, quarterly revenue increased only 0.5% year over year and EPS declined from $1.12 in the prior-year period, indicating limited near-term earnings momentum. UPBD second-quarter earnings call highlights

Management emphasized portfolio discipline, cash generation and execution amid pressure on consumers. However, quarterly revenue increased only 0.5% year over year and EPS declined from $1.12 in the prior-year period, indicating limited near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Upbound narrowed its 2026 revenue outlook to roughly $4.7 billion-$4.85 billion, reflecting a more cautious sales outlook. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 is below the $1.00 consensus estimate, while full-year EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.35 brackets or falls below expectations. UPBD second-quarter earnings and lower fiscal-year outlook

Upbound narrowed its 2026 revenue outlook to roughly $4.7 billion-$4.85 billion, reflecting a more cautious sales outlook. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 is below the $1.00 consensus estimate, while full-year EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.35 brackets or falls below expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company disclosed approximately $13 million in fraud-related losses at Acima, adding an unexpected headwind to results and raising concerns about risk controls within the business. Consumer-financial pressure and elevated leverage may further limit the stock’s near-term upside.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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