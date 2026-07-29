TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.55.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 67,898,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $6,188,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,994,464,000 after buying an additional 4,089,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,394,697,000 after buying an additional 1,255,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,442,901 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $547,379,000 after buying an additional 1,585,557 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Ford reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, above analyst estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36 and up from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT rose $400 million year over year to $2.5 billion. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing & Mix, 2026 EBIT & FCF View Raised

Ford reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, above analyst estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36 and up from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT rose $400 million year over year to $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Management raised its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, improved product mix, resilient consumer demand and better performance in its core automotive business. Free cash flow expectations were also increased. Ford lifts annual guidance, citing strong pricing and resilient consumer

Management raised its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, improved product mix, resilient consumer demand and better performance in its core automotive business. Free cash flow expectations were also increased. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades added momentum: Citigroup upgraded Ford from Neutral to Buy with a $20 price target, while Jefferies also raised its rating to Buy and set a $17.50 target. The upgrades signal greater confidence in Ford’s recovery and valuation potential.

Citigroup upgraded Ford from Neutral to Buy with a $20 price target, while Jefferies also raised its rating to Buy and set a $17.50 target. The upgrades signal greater confidence in Ford’s recovery and valuation potential. Positive Sentiment: Core growth opportunities: Ford highlighted continued opportunities in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy, while higher-margin off-road vehicles supported quarterly profitability. The company also declared its regular $0.15-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an indicated yield of about 3.8%. Ford Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ford highlighted continued opportunities in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy, while higher-margin off-road vehicles supported quarterly profitability. The company also declared its regular $0.15-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an indicated yield of about 3.8%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was mixed: Second-quarter revenue declined 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion. Although the figure was characterized as below some Wall Street expectations, it exceeded the estimate cited in the company earnings summary, reinforcing that investors are prioritizing margins and cash flow over sales growth.

Second-quarter revenue declined 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion. Although the figure was characterized as below some Wall Street expectations, it exceeded the estimate cited in the company earnings summary, reinforcing that investors are prioritizing margins and cash flow over sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Net loss remains a concern: Ford posted a $1.3 billion quarterly net loss, resulting in a negative net margin. The loss, along with elevated leverage and the ongoing challenges of balancing combustion-engine, hybrid and EV investments, remains a risk despite the improved adjusted results. Why is Ford stock surging despite a $1.3 billion loss?

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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