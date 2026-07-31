TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.14.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $18.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.69. 2,511,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $122.14 and a 52-week high of $186.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 4,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $790,514.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,937,049.50. This trade represents a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total value of $4,133,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,621,975.20. This represents a 61.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,422 shares of company stock worth $62,448,693. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,435,000 after buying an additional 1,263,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $162,664,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 983,528 shares of the company's stock worth $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 618,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 959,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,367,000 after acquiring an additional 472,408 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $65,162,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Key Neurocrine Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine reported second-quarter revenue of $959 million , up 39% year over year and above analyst estimates of approximately $891 million. Adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share also exceeded consensus estimates. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Neurocrine reported second-quarter revenue of , up 39% year over year and above analyst estimates of approximately $891 million. Adjusted earnings of also exceeded consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: INGREZZA net product sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales outlook to $2.825 billion–$2.875 billion . Neurocrine Biosciences Q2 Revenue Rises 39%

INGREZZA net product sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales outlook to . Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets after the report, including Stifel, Guggenheim, Needham, Cantor Fitzgerald and Piper Sandler. Targets generally remain above the current trading level, reflecting continued confidence in Neurocrine’s commercial portfolio and pipeline.

Several analysts raised their price targets after the report, including Stifel, Guggenheim, Needham, Cantor Fitzgerald and Piper Sandler. Targets generally remain above the current trading level, reflecting continued confidence in Neurocrine’s commercial portfolio and pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: The Soleno Therapeutics acquisition was completed in May, expanding Neurocrine’s portfolio with VYKAT XR. However, the product contributed only part-quarter sales, leaving investors focused on how quickly the acquisition can add meaningful growth.

The Soleno Therapeutics acquisition was completed in May, expanding Neurocrine’s portfolio with VYKAT XR. However, the product contributed only part-quarter sales, leaving investors focused on how quickly the acquisition can add meaningful growth. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating quarterly estimates, management did not deliver the broad-based guidance increase or major upside surprise that traders were seeking. The earnings update was therefore viewed as solid but insufficient to support higher expectations, contributing to the selloff.

Despite beating quarterly estimates, management did not deliver the broad-based guidance increase or major upside surprise that traders were seeking. The earnings update was therefore viewed as solid but insufficient to support higher expectations, contributing to the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data shows substantial selling and no open-market purchases by insiders over the past six months. Director Leslie Norwalk’s latest sale involved 1,250 shares and was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, making it a secondary bearish signal rather than clear evidence of a change in business fundamentals. SEC Insider Filing

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Neurocrine Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neurocrine Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here